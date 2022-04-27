Bedminster, NJ mom, business owner dies in Florida car crash

A Bedminster woman was killed and her mother and daughter hospitalized in a head-on crash in Florida on Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 59-year-old woman was a passenger in an SUV traveling west on State Highway 11 near Old Haw Creek Road in Bunnell, Florida around 10:50 a.m.

The SUV collided with an eastbound car that drifted into their lane, according to police. The woman whose identity was not disclosed by police who said she was one of three women in the SUV. She she was not wearing a seat belt.

Business owner, wife and mom

A GoFundMe page identified the victim as Debbie Ashrafi and the other people in the SUV as her 41-year-old daughter Shana who was driving and her 79-year-old mother Shirley. They are hospitalized in critical condition, according to the page.

"No one can believe that Debbie is no longer with her family and that their plans for their future together have come to an end. We are all heartbroken for them," Carleen Kelly, the page's organizer wrote.

Donations will go towards the unexpected cost of travel and funeral arrangements. The family also plans to make a donation to the ASPCA.

Ashrafi is also the owner of the Hidden Brook Farm horse farm in Bedminster.

It is at least the second crash in Florida that claimed the life of a New Jersey resident.

A 52-year-old man from Verona was killed on April 4 when his motorcycle went over the curb and overturned onto the median while riding on Vanderbilt Beach Road near Oakes Boulevard around 11 p.m.

Police did not disclose his identity pending the completion of an investigation.

