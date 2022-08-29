Bedminster, NJ dad died taking care of family during camping trip

Adrien Hachey's final action before his death at a Pennsylvania campground was to take care of his family.

The 43-year-old from the Basking Ridge section of Bernards was reported missing when his children, ages 16, 14, 11 and 9, his girlfriend and her children woke up the morning of Aug. 21 at the private campground in Hazle in Luzerne County.

After an extensive search coordinated by Pennsylvania State Police, Hachey's body was found the next day in a small body of water near the camp.

Trooper Anthony Petroski III said that "nothing remarkable was found during the autopsy and the death is listed as accidental."

His sister, Carol Lewis, says the family has pieced together what they believe happened.

Family camping trip goes wrong

The family arrived at the camp on Aug. 20. After spending time sitting around the fire pit he enjoyed the solitude after everyone else went to sleep.

"It was his habit to put out the firepit before he went to bed for safety and then go to sleep," Lewis said. "We finally realized that since they had just gotten there they didn't have a chance to fill the water camp on the tanker. So his last act was one to protect his family to just get some water at the only source nearby. It turned out to have terrible consequences."

Adrien Hachey Adrien Hachey (Gallaway and Crane Funeral Home) loading...

A hole in the lives of his family

Lewis said that her brother was very beloved and universally loved. Friends from all over the country and Canada are coming to his funeral including his best friends from 25 years ago.

Hachey was originally from Morristown and a graduate of Ridge High School. He earned an associate degree in construction management technologies from Raritan Valley Community College and was a general foreman for J.R. Prisco for 25 years.

"He loved the outdoors, loved country music, he loved motorcycles and machines. It was a passion he shared with his brothers and his dad and his sons. He was in the process of rebuilding an old truck for his son who is 16 to have once he was driving," Lewis said.

Hachey's sister said he never raised his voice and never had a bad word to say about anyone.He also made time for his family and was always there for his sons Reid, Nate, Alec, and Evan.

"They're just terrific boys and it's because of him," Lewis said.

He was also close to his "honorary" stepchildren Bella, Shamus and Kevin.

Family mourning loss of father

Lewis said his death has left a hole in the lives of his entire family but they are trying to get through it together.

"We're trying to celebrate his memory and to feel him still with us. We know he loved us very much and that everyone loved him. We'll always keep his memory close," Lewis said.

His funeral is Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Church on Washington Valley Road in the Martinsville section of Bridgewater Wednesday at 10 a.m. Visitation is Tuesday from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Gallaway & Crane Funeral Home, in the Basking Ridge section of Bedminster.

The family asked for donations to the Education Fund for Adrien Hachey’s Boys GoFundMe page.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

