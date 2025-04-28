Beach badge rules could dramatically change — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:

NJ candidates for governor, NJ election 2025 The candidates for governor of New Jersey in 2025. (File and AP photos) loading...

As the June 10 primary nears in New Jersey, a new survey from The Rutgers Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling shows the state of the governor's race with just over a month to go.

Released on Friday, the poll's chief takeaway is that the Republicans and Democrats are looking at their nominating contests quite differently.

On the Republican side, popular support has largely coalesced around former assemblyman and 2021 GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli; 42% of registered New Jersey Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say he'd be their choice. In a distant second place is former radio host Bill Spadea, at just 12% of support. No other candidate attracted more than 5% support.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are largely divided over who they'd want their nominee to be.

Congresswoman Mikie Sherill enjoyed the most support among registered Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents at 17%

A sinkhole that led to the closure of Route 80 west A sinkhole that led to the closure of Route 80 west (CBS New York via YouTube) loading...

🚧Route 80 has been closed in both directions at Exit 34 after sink holes opened up

🚧Voids opened up under the road surface because of abandoned mines

🚧NJ DOT checked the integrity of the road to ensure there are no additional sinkholes

The reopening of Route 80 westbound has been delayed again and will impact your Memorial Day travel plans.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation, which earlier announced two westbound lanes would reopen by Friday, May 4, said any reopening will now be delayed until "the end of May."

DOT spokesman Steve Schapiro said the westbound lanes will not reopen before Memorial Day weekend. The delay is because of sonic drilling, which is taking longer than expected.

Lauren Blackburn Lauren Blackburn (Princeton University) loading...

✅ Lauren Blackburn was last seen entering a Princeton University library on Saturday

✅ Much of the search was focused on Lake Carnegie

✅ Lauren is from Indiana and earned a scholarship that paid his tuition and expenses

PRINCETON — The search for a missing Princeton University student ended tragically with the discovery of his body Friday morning.

Lauren Blackburn, a member of the Class of 2026, was last seen entering Firestone Library early Saturday evening, according to undergraduate student dean Regan Crotty.

Blackburn's body was found in Lake Carnegie on Friday morning.

"Our hearts are heavy and we share our deepest condolences with Lauren’s family and friends," Crotty said in a statement. "It is during these difficult times that we must draw strength and support from one another and from those in our community who are available to us for counsel and care."

Crotty did not disclose details about the death.

AP/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration AP/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

As June 1 electric rate hikes rapidly get closer, New Jersey is demanding that utility companies make plans to soften the blow to ratepayers' wallets.

The state Board of Public Utilities has ordered the four major electric distribution companies — JCP&L, PSE&G, Atlantic City Electric, and Rockland Electric Company — to file petitions to help lower the cost of electricity this summer.

The petitions have to be filed by May 5, 2025.

And the plans could include delaying rate hikes until after the summer. Usage rates are high during hot weather, and holding off on the increases until the cooler seasons would limit the impact, officials said.

Belmar Police/Austin Downs via Facebook Belmar Police/Austin Downs via Facebook loading...

🔴 Bill would change who has to buy a beach badge

🔴 New law could be "impossible top enforce"

🔴 Towns worry it would cost them revenue

The issue of whether surfers and fishermen are required to buy a beach badge could be settled by a bill pending in the legislature.

Many towns are hoping the legislature stays out of the issue and say the bill would cause confusion and cost them revenue.

At issue is whether the wet sandy section of beach nearest the water is considered 'public use' under the Public Trust Doctrine.

Surfers, fisherman, paddleboarders and others claim they should not have to buy a beach badge to access the water if they have not set up on the beach itself.

Some mayor worry the law, if passed, would force more people to congregate at the water's edge to try and claim they don't need to buy a beach badge.

With just four weeks until Memorial Day Weekend and the unofficial start of the summer season, it is not clear if the legislature will act.

