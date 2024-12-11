MIDDLETOWN — You're being invited to a wedding that's guaranteed to involve some dead bodies. But there is dessert.

And the wilder you dress, the better odds you may have of becoming a suspect in the untimely deaths ... if that's something you'd be interested in.

An intriguingly unique theater experience is coming to Brookdale Community College for one night only. The Murder Mystery Co. is putting on a production of their whodunit, "Til Death Do Us Part."

The event is being promoted as "murder mystery dessert theater" — each ticket you purchase includes desserts and coffee/tea.

As a guest, you'd be trying to piece together clues in order to figure out who's killing off members of a wedding party.

Brookdale Community College

"With a bridezilla in full fury and a less-than-enthusiastic groom, it may be 'happily never after' for this unfortunate couple," Brookdale says in promo materials. "Guests will trade clues and help solve the mystery, hoping to uncover the culprit before the couple's chance to say 'I do' slips away."

The interactive comedy experience invites attendees to "stand out" by wearing their "most outrageous wedding attire." Dressing to impress could land guests in the role of a suspect, Brookdale says.

The murder mystery dessert experience is on the calendar for Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. It's happening at Brookdale Community College Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are on sale now. Only about 80 seats are available for the event; attendees will be seated at cocktail tables.

Tickets are $35, plus fees.

A holiday-themed murder mystery event scheduled for Dec. 14 of this year at Brookdale is sold out.

