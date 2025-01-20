Be careful driving on the most feared roads in New Jersey

Driving in the winter can be less than ideal, especially on our congested New Jersey roads.

Some of us are commuting on worse highways than others, are you one of the unlucky drivers?

A study was done by Gunther VW Daytona to find the worst roads to drive on in the winter. Factors that were considered by the thousands of respondents included reduced visibility, black ice, fewer hours of sunlight, and snowfall.

Of the 200 scariest places to drive in the country, five spots in the Garden State made the list.

The five most feared roads in New Jersey

Interstate 80

Running across northern New Jersey, I-80 is likely to be bombarded with severe winter weather. Snow, ice, and reduced visibility can make travel hazardous, particularly in areas with sharp, dangerous curves and plenty of traffic.

Garden State Parkway

Any day that I don’t have to travel the GSP is a good day in my book, even more so when there are extreme weather conditions. Winter storms can create particularly scary scenarios on bridges and overpasses where ice forms more rapidly.

Interstate 95

As a major north-south corridor, I-95 experiences heavy traffic year-round. During winter, the combination of high traffic volumes and winter weather increases the risk of accidents.

U.S. Route 1

There’s a deserving reason that this one is nicknamed “No Fun Route 1.”

US-1 sees significant traffic, including commercial vehicles. Winter weather can lead to slick roads and reduced visibility, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

U.S. Route 22

This major highway in central Jersey is known for its high traffic volumes and numerous intersections. Winter conditions can make existing hazards worse, leading to higher accident rates.

If you drive any of these roads, especially in winter weather, be sure to take extra care!

