Baseball returns home for South Jersey fans

The long awaited baseball season is officially underway. All teams played a three-game series over the weekend to kick things off.

Unfortunately for South Jersey, none of those games for their beloved Phillies were at Citizens Bank Park. That will change on Monday when the Phillies return home for their home opener against the Colorado Rockies at 3:05 p.m.

The Phillies got off to their best start in the past three seasons when they took two games out of three against the Washington Nationals. It's their best start since 2021 when they started 3-0.

It's been a long baseball offseason for Philly fans. It's not like they won the Super Bowl or anything.

Christopher Sanchez will be on the mound for the Phillies to get things started. He's looking to continue to impress after his 2024 campaign that saw him skyrocket in the Phillies rotation and sign a four-year contract extension.

The Phillies themselves are looking to rebound this season after a nightmarish playoff exit to the New York Mets last October.

It's been a disappointing playoff stretch for the Phillies since they made it to the World Series in 2022.

Will this season be the one where they finally break through? It's tough to say. Their roster of stars is only getting older and already they have had some minor injuries to Trea Turner and JT Realmuto.

The only thing for sure is Citizens Bank will be rocking come tomorrow afternoon. And it likely will be all week. The Phillies will be home until Sunday as both the Rockies and Dodgers come to town.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

