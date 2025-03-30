I’m embarrassed that this is one of my favorite cookies

I feel like I'm still in college when I tell you what one of my favorite cookies is.

And it feels like a sin to even say this out loud. I'm aware of how many delicious cookies you can make or find in bakeries throughout the Garden State.

And there is no doubt that a lot of those cookies can be better than the ones I'm about to tell you about, hence my embarrassment.

Pillsbury Sugar Cookies have a special place in my taste buds. Maybe it's because I remember making them frequently at 2 a.m. in college when I was, for some reason, awake and needed something to satisfy my craving for food.

Or maybe it's because they're incredibly simplistic and are literally the easiest thing to make. It takes like 10 minutes to make them.

Or MAYBE it's just because they're damn good. Even though I'm embarrassed to admit it, I'm sure there are plenty of others out there who also love these and just don't dare to speak up.

Does it make us look silly to say this is one of the best cookies? That's for you, the reader, to decide. But before you do, remember back to the time you had 15 of these in one sitting without blinking.

Consider the fact that they're basically one bite and easy to finish fast. Consider that they were the cookies you made for your child when they begged for them.

So yeah, maybe I should be embarrassed to admit they're one of my FAVORITES, but I know deep down you might love them too.

