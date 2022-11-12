Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports and self appointed pizza aficionado, has been touring the Garden State to get a taste of how we do our pizza.

For anyone unfamiliar, Portnoy stops by local pizzerias to review their slices for his Youtube channel “One Bite with Davey Pageviews.”

Recently he stopped by Teglia Pizza Bar in Montclair and Lombardi’s Bar & Restaurant in Cedar Grove. Before moving on to another state, Portnoy checked out Sun-Ray Pizzeria in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Before even trying the pizza, Portnoy is charmed by the restaurant’s origin story, the owner’s father came to the United States from Italy.

As the owner puts it:

Sun-Ray Pizza is known for its Sicilian Pie, but we are also known as a Custom Made Shop. We make it the way you like it. Many of our first timers come because they tasted it somewhere else and wanted to know where this came from. Pretty good for getting started by an Immigrant that came over legally with a second grade education because he wanted to make life better for his family.

The first thing Portnoy notices is the tomato sauce:

“Sweet! Sweet sauce.”

What of the “undercarriage” that he values?

“It is crispy. It is good.”

But just reviewing the bar style pie isn’t good enough for the onlookers.

“You gotta try the square”

“Sicilian’s the best!”

Who better to trust than local onlookers yelling from their cars?

I have to say, my favorite part of Portnoy’s videos is how he handles the random people reviewing him in real time. He takes it like a champ.

Trusting the locals’ advice, he went for a second pie, this time trying the Sicilian. Lo and behold, he actually liked it more than the thin slice!

He gave it a rating of 7.7.

“It’s one of those things if you’re in the neighborhood, you gotta hit it. The story’s too good.”

You can check out the whole review here:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

