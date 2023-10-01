Barnegat, NJ college student killed in Delaware bicycle crash
🔴 A college student from Ocean County was killed in a crash with an SUV
🔴 The 18-year-old was a freshman at the University of Delaware
🔴 The driver of the SUV was not charged with a crime
NEWARK, Del. — A college student from Ocean County has been killed in a bicycle crash with a minivan, according to police in Delaware.
Daniel Bacsik, 18, was riding his bike north on South College Avenue in Newark, Delaware around 2:45 a.m. early Friday morning.
At the same time, a 2013 Toyota SUV was heading east on West Delaware Avenue. When they both came to the intersection, the SUV hit Bacsik and knocked him off the bicycle.
Bacsik was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota stayed for officers to arrive, according to police.
"Neither speed nor impairment on the part of the Toyota driver are factors in this crash," police said.
An investigation found that the SUV had a green light while there was a red light for the bicyclist, according to police.
Bacsik was a freshman at the university's College of Engineering, reported The Newark Post. José-Luis Riera, vice president of student life, said to the paper that the university was "deeply saddened" by Bacsik's death.
"While Daniel was a student at UD for only a brief period, he maintained an active presence among his fellow students and in his residential community, meeting many and touching the lives of those with whom he interacted. We express our sincerest condolences to the friends and family who know and love Daniel," Riera said.
