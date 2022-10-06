Barnegat Lighthouse to shine again in time for Sandy anniversary
The scaffolding will be completely off the exterior of Barnegat Lighthouse by the end of October in time for the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.
The 172-foot tall lighthouse on the northern tip of LBI has been dark since March when the project got underway.
It will be re-lit on Saturday, Oct. 29 with a ceremony that begins at 6:45 p.m. followed by a campfire storytelling event with Robin Moore.
The $1.3 million project included the exterior restoration of the lighthouse, masonry recoating and repairs to the brick facade, interior lantern steel platform repairs, roof repairs and the installation of new windows.
The state park was still open to fishing, hiking and bicycle riding all summer.
The project isn't done yet as a new beacon light will be installed during the winter. Interior lantern steel platform repairs will also be done.
