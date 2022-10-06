Barnegat Lighthouse to shine again in time for Sandy anniversary

The scaffolding will be completely off the exterior of Barnegat Lighthouse by the end of October in time for the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy.

The 172-foot tall lighthouse on the northern tip of LBI has been dark since March when the project got underway.

It will be re-lit on Saturday, Oct. 29 with a ceremony that begins at 6:45 p.m. followed by a campfire storytelling event with Robin Moore.

The $1.3 million project included the exterior restoration of the lighthouse, masonry recoating and repairs to the brick facade, interior lantern steel platform repairs, roof repairs and the installation of new windows.

The state park was still open to fishing, hiking and bicycle riding all summer.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

The project isn't done yet as a new beacon light will be installed during the winter. Interior lantern steel platform repairs will also be done.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.