Award-winning Drew’s restaurant in Keyport, NJ moves into new digs

The outstanding restaurant Drew’s Bayshore Bistro is moving. But don’t worry; it’s only across the street, thank goodness.

They are moving to the new restaurant located at 44 East Front Street in Keyport, NJ.

The move is in process and the new opening will be in February. You can look for a more warming space with brick walls and an open view to see how Chef/Owner Drew Araneo is creating the magic of great dishes.

Drew’s Bayshore Bistro is on my top five list of my all-time favorite restaurants. I’ve taken many trips to New Orleans and have experienced the exceptional cuisine that city has to offer. Drew’s, in my opinion, rivals the finest restaurants there or anywhere.

Chef/Owner Drew Araneo along with his wife Tracey and their son Andrew who is the sous chef serve up Cajun cuisine and American dishes like no other in his hometown of Keyport, NJ.

In my many trips to his restaurant, I’ve had the opportunity to sample all but a few of his dishes and have been blown away by his infusion of spices, menu selections and specials that become customer favorites. The service and friendly attitude that happens each meal make you want to come back and many regulars do.

Chef Drew’s talent has been duly recognized with many awards including being named a semi-finalist for the prestigious James Beard Award for Chef of the Year Mid-Atlantic region.

Chef Drew also had a throwdown with chef and TV personality Bobby Flay serving up his signature dish Voo Doo Shrimp and walked away with the win. He has a Jambalaya that is out of this world, pork, crab cakes and his specials are all worth trying but if you don’t try his signature Voo Doo Shrimp you’re missing a big part of the dining experience.

Save room for dessert, they are delicious.

The service is outstanding by servers who have been at Drew’s for a while; they know the menu and help you navigate through the great choices available.

I would put Drew’s up against any New York, LA or Chicago restaurant. Go to the site and look for the grand opening date. It’s worth the wait.

Click here for the flyer!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022