For the past 24 hours, we've been inundated with the legacy media frantically downplaying the Trump Administration's research-based claim that there is a rising concern over a connection to acetaminophen and autism.

According to one of the sharpest and most respected minds in medicine, Dr. Marty Makary from Johns Hopkins, now serving as the FDA chief, there are 27 studies that in fact do show a link between the commonly used pain drug and autism rates.

Even the company itself posted on X (then Twitter) saying they do not recommend their product for pregnant women.

Dr. Oz, Trump, and Media Spin: What Really Happened?

The media is also lying about Dr. Oz, who is the administrator for the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, pointed to evidence (and stood on stage with the President) and said women should only take the drug "judiciously."

Hardly a 'break with the President' as some outlets have reported.

New Jersey Voices in the Autism Debate

Remember, one of the other leading docs in the conversation, NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, is aggressively pursuing additional external causes of extraordinarily high rates of autism in the US.

All of the evidence and credible medical science behind the latest push from the White House is ignored by the legacy media and the search engine companies. Google this issue and you'll have a hard time getting through all the negative headlines.

Are Big Pharma and Big Tech Hiding the Truth?

This is how propaganda works, preying on busy people who absorb their news from social media and sound bites allows the media to control the narrative.

Anyone questioning the elites behind big medicine and big pharma are painted as "conspiracy theorists" and dismissed. This is a real disservice to families with children with autism.

We should be questioning every vaccine, every drug, every poison in our water and food supply. We should welcome the scientific studies being promoted despite the millions that the big guys have to suppress real information that threatens their profits.

It's time to do your own research, and always challenge groupthink.

Next, let's see the president share the research on how bad big Pharma has been lying about vaccines...stay tuned.

