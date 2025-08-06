For some parents and kids, this might be an unpopular idea. Why in the world should be go back when we're still in the summer season?

Yet for some others, this might be an idea worth exploring. Should New Jersey schools resume in August before Labor Day?

Now before you automatically dismiss this idea, there are a few good reasons why New Jersey should consider this. And before you say it, no, it doesn't mean we start at the beginning of August.

Syncs up with other states

Let's start with the obvious argument. If we sent our kids back to school in August, we'd actually be more in line with a large portion of the country.

Think about it. It's a big part of the reason we start hearing back to school ads at the start of August in New Jersey.

Scratch that. It's the reason we start hearing back to school ads just after July 4. But it's not just the ads that come early, it's also the sales.

For most of the country, those ads start at just the right time. But for us. it's ridiculously early. At least us starting sooner will line up with the retail industries national marketing better.

Summer break is too long

As crazy as it sounds, my kids usually want to go back to school come late August. They actually feel the break starts to be too long at that point and they want to go back and see all their friends from school again.

And I can tell you, some parents feel the same. The lack of routine can be hard sometimes, and by the time the tail end of summer comes, some parents can't wait for their kids to go back.

Plus, this would also be in line with some other schools in the country. But there is a big benefit of this, which directly ties into the third argument.

Longer seasonal breaks

My brother lives down in Tennessee, and his kids have a similar structure as described above. His kids go on summer break just before Memorial Day, and go back the first week of August.

Yes, the summer break is a little shorter, but the benefit of that is at different parts of the year. They actually get a few weeks off for fall break, then for winter break over the holidays, then again for spring break.

The few weeks they sacrifice in summer absolutely work in their favor later in the school year. And that can be viewed as a big win for both the schools and families.

ALSO READ: NJ school named among the best colleges in America for 2025

New school calendar

Look, New Jersey shouldn't go back early August since our summer weather is a bit different from most of the country. But a couple of weeks before Labor Day? Why not?

Then those extra days can be distributed to give the schools a proper fall break, and longer winter and spring breaks. It's just an idea, but it's one New Jersey schools should certainly explore.

