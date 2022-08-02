South River, NJ, bans traditional school backpacks and book bags

The South River School District is banning traditional backpacks, book bags and other gear to transport classroom materials to and from school at all grade levels.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Sylvia Zircher called it an "extra measure in keeping prohibited items from entering our schools."

The school will provide, free of charge, a clear backpack for students to use.

Under the banner of school security, the South River High School switched to mandatory clear backpacks for the 2019-2020 school year.

Zircher noted "many other districts" have also taken similar steps as part of thier safety protocols.

Students will be allowed to carry a small handbag or purse for personal items, but it may be no larger than "half a sheet of paper."

Lunch boxes can also be used, but are not allowed to be carried around the school. They must remain in a locker until lunch, and returned immediately after.

A copy of the letter is below:

