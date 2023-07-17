Tom from Shut Up and Eat Diner in Tom's River opened his doors to us over the weekend for a chance to say hi to the staff and customers. Tom and his mom Ann, who owns the diner and served up an outstanding breakfast that I took home, run a busy and successful eatery right on Main Street.

The place was packed and there was a line out the door. They've been on Main Street for 12 years, right off the Parkway with many customers making it a regular stop on their way to the Shore.

They're open 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. six days a week ready to serve you. The best seller? Of course, it's the "Sloppy Mess," which is a pile of ham, bacon, pork roll, sausage and home fries topped with egg and cheese. In addition to great food, atmosphere and people, the diner backs important local causes.

This summer is their 8th annual back-to-school drive. The goal is to raise $10k to donate school supplies to the Board of Education to supply kids in need. The best part that instead of setting up an electronic giving page, Tom and Ann talk to customers in person and directly about helping.

Currently, along with raising money, they're asking customers to color in wooden school bus cutouts. The idea is to deliver the supplies and a bus to teachers as a which of good luck for the coming school year.

It's a simple gesture to produce a smile on the face of the true backbone of our education system, teachers. Over the course of the past seven-plus years, the team at "Shut Up and Eat" have raised more then $800,000 for various causes in New Jersey. You can check out the charity on Instagram. Stop in and grab a meal and help the cause!

