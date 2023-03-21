Best North Jersey diners picked by NJ 101.5 listeners
Jersey is known for a lot: beaches, small towns, family farms, pizza, bagels, and of course, diners. Seems just about every town has a favorite diner serving everything from meatloaf to omelets.
In addition to the Ewing Diner and the Marlboro Diner, two of my go-to places, I asked the listeners to weigh in and tell us their favorites. We got so many calls that we decided to split them up by region.
Here's the list of North Jersey diners resulting from a flurry of calls into the show!
Summit Diner in Summit
Huck Finn Diner in Union
Highlander in Scotch Plains
Reo Diner in Woodbridge
Vicki's Diner in Westfield
South Side 35 Diner in South Amboy
