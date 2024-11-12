Popular NJ diner was named best 24 hour restaurant

Diners are very much a New Jersey thing. We do have the best in the country after all.

It used to be a great stop on the way home from a long night out but nowadays most diners that used to be open 24 hours actually close around 11 p.m.

Susan Vineyard Susan Vineyard loading...

Whether you’re a night owl or an early bird, it’s good to have the option of a 24-hour diner for a late-night craving or early breakfast.

On the other hand, just because most diners are not open around the clock doesn’t mean those hours applies to ALL diners in the state.

Tastingtable.com went on a hunt and with the help of Yelp, found the best restaurants that are open 24 hours in every state. Naturally, their pick for New Jersey is a diner because who would turn down the option of having a burger and fries or eggs and pancakes at 3 in the morning?

Photo via Fudio Photo via Fudio loading...

The menu is key and that is the best part of our diners. Whatever you are craving, it’s usually on a diner menu.

This list can come in handy if you’re taking a road trip. You won’t have to worry about finding food at a particular time.

Here is what the site names as the best 24-hour restaurants in our neighboring states:

Pennsylvania

Round the Clock Diner in York

New York

Coppelia in NYC

Delaware

Wilmington Diner in Wilmington

Connecticut

Blue Colony Diner in Newtown

Maryland

Honey Bee Diner in Glen Burnie

And now for New Jersey, it is the Chit Chat Diner.

Now keep in mind there are two locations in New Jersey but only one is open 24 hours. The location in West Orange is open from X-X every day but the one in Hackensack is open around the clock.

The site says that based on the photos of the menu and the reviews of the diner, they are claiming it to the be best that’s open 24 hours in New Jersey.

You can read the rest of the list HERE.

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.