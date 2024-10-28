This Jersey diner hasn’t changed in 20-plus years

Every once in a while, you just want to have a simple, affordable breakfast at the diner counter. One of the great things about our "two working days till Monday" schedule is the opportunity to try restaurants in just about every country in Jersey.

Since we left St. Paul's in Princeton for being a bit too "woke", we found a great parish community at St. Alphonsus in Hopewell.

As my wife Jodi does everywhere she goes, she makes friends. We now have a whole new group of friends among the parishioners.

On Sunday before our insane schedule kicked in, we had an hour after the 8 a.m. Mass to enjoy a simple breakfast.

Orlando's Cafe in Hopewell did the trick.

Good coffee, simple eggs,

and hash,

although my mother-in-law opted for the french toast and loved it.

Classic American diner, complete with bikers lined up for a meal before the weekend ride across NJ in the perfect Fall weather, and a counter right out of the 1950s. The last time I was at Orlando's was 20 years ago when I was a candidate for Congress, walking 200 miles through the district to meet voters personally.

Yes, the internet is forever, this is a picture of me talking to the staff at the diner counter, 20 years ago at age 35!

