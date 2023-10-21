After 83 years, beloved NJ diner abruptly forced to shutter doors

Some unfortunate news for Westville, NJ. One of South Jersey's favorite diners with roots dating back to 1940 is being forced to close.

The Gateway Diner in Gloucester County must close up shop so the building can be demolished for a project to replace the aging Route 47 and Routh 130 bridges crossing the Big Timber Creek.

Even more unfortunate is the amount of notice owners of the Gateway Diner were able to give to their loyal customers. Although the owners did everything in their power to remain open, at the end of the day it just didn't work in their favor.

Eminent Domain is being used to remove the current owners from the existing building. And even though attempts have been made to try and help the diner relocate, the owners ultimately decided their only option was to wind down the business.

According to the announcement made on the restaurant's FaceBook page on Thursday, October 19, 2023, the Gateway Diner will be serving its last meals on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

The beloved eatery, located right next to the landmark water tower, will be closing forever after 23-plus years under current ownership. Following the announcement, people from all over flocked to the long-time diner to say their goodbyes.

Needless to say, the news of losing such a place has been met with sadness throughout the surrounding community.

Although the current owners of the Gateway Diner have been running it for over 23 years, the building itself dates back even further. In fact, the eatery itself dates all the way back to 1940.

According to patch.com, the restaurant originally opened up "as Joe's Diner and then becoming Joe's No. 1 Diner." then years later, the "business became Mrs. Lu's Jumbo Wok."

The bridges being replaced were both built before the eatery ever opened for business. The existing Route 47 bridge opened in 1934, and the Route 130 bridge in 1928.

