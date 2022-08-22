I always say “August knows itself.” That means that the day you flip the calendar from July 31 to August 1st, you start to feel the change in the air. Literally. It’s unfortunately that time of year when we pack up the beach chairs and start packing our kids backpacks.

One of the positives of this time of year is that there are typically great sales that only go on during this back-to-school season. Whether it’s a new blender, school supplies or clothing, the back-to-school sales are usually pretty great. Here are a few to check out if you’re looking to make any end of summer purchases:

Apple

Apple always has great back-to-school deals for college students and many of these deals last year round. Students can get up to 20% off apple care and are also eligible for an education discount.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images loading...

Best Buy

If you’re looking for a new computer or TV now is definitely the time to shop for it. Best Buy has great deals on Airpods for $40 off, computer desks for over $300 off and even more great deals.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

Nike

Nike always has a big summer blowout perfect if you’re shopping for fall athletic wear or looking to grab a new pair of shoes. The deals are up to 60% off and items are known to sell out fast.

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Staples

Staples is always a must when best back-to-school shopping and the discounts this year are pretty great. Grab notebooks for less than a dollar as well as pens and highlighters for 30% off.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Target

Need a new backpack but don’t want to spend a ton of money? Target has a wide selection for just $15, in addition to $5 lunch bags. Target also has a great collection of school approved uniforms to choose from.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey