NJ’s best back-to-school deals
I always say “August knows itself.” That means that the day you flip the calendar from July 31 to August 1st, you start to feel the change in the air. Literally. It’s unfortunately that time of year when we pack up the beach chairs and start packing our kids backpacks.
One of the positives of this time of year is that there are typically great sales that only go on during this back-to-school season. Whether it’s a new blender, school supplies or clothing, the back-to-school sales are usually pretty great. Here are a few to check out if you’re looking to make any end of summer purchases:
Apple
Apple always has great back-to-school deals for college students and many of these deals last year round. Students can get up to 20% off apple care and are also eligible for an education discount.
Best Buy
If you’re looking for a new computer or TV now is definitely the time to shop for it. Best Buy has great deals on Airpods for $40 off, computer desks for over $300 off and even more great deals.
Nike
Nike always has a big summer blowout perfect if you’re shopping for fall athletic wear or looking to grab a new pair of shoes. The deals are up to 60% off and items are known to sell out fast.
Staples
Staples is always a must when best back-to-school shopping and the discounts this year are pretty great. Grab notebooks for less than a dollar as well as pens and highlighters for 30% off.
Target
Need a new backpack but don’t want to spend a ton of money? Target has a wide selection for just $15, in addition to $5 lunch bags. Target also has a great collection of school approved uniforms to choose from.
