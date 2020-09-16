We told you a few weeks ago that several Assemblymen in the NJ Legislature are pushing to make flu shot mandatory for all students here in the state. The proposed bill is A4576 and it's sponsors, Herb Conaway (D-Burlington) and Andrew Zwicker (D-Middlesex), are trying to push this through in a hurry. They are using the COVID-19 "crisis" to ram this through quickly. Remember, "never let a good crisis go to waste" is a famous Democrat mantra, and this is a classic case. If the public is sufficiently scared and rattled, and they are, it's easier to control and DICTATE to a frightened population.

The full court press is on again to get this thing through, while you're all still scared about sending your kids to school. Don't think for a minute this is about public safety or the health of your children. This is about power and control. We have given up so much already, especially in the last few months of "these unprecedented times". Luckily there are two Assemblymen on the other side of the isle and this issue who are pushing back.

Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger (R-Monmouth) has introduced A4659 to give parents a choice in whether or not their school aged children, from K-12 and college, get a flu shot. He said he had all of his kids vaccinated and this is not an "anti-vaccine" bill. This is not about whether or not vaccines work, but to give parents choice in their children's health and prevent government overreach. He is exactly right and you should let him know you support his efforts.

Someone has to stand up for us, but it's up to us to let them know we're paying attention to their antics. To show Assemblymen Gerry Scharfenberger you support his efforts, you can call his office at 732-383-7820. To reach Assemblyman Herb Conaway you can call him at 856-461-3997 or his partner, Andrew Zwicker at 732-823-1648 and push back on their bill to shove this down parents' throats and your kids bloodstream.

We should expect our elected representatives to do the right things in protecting our safety and our rights, but many times they do neither and act in their own self interests to gain more power and control. It's a shame we have to watch them like the charlatans and weasels that they are, but we do.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.