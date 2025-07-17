We're getting to that time of the year when we'll be hearing more and more of those back to school ads. After all, August is the final month of summer vacation in New Jersey.

But there is something many in New Jersey have been hearing ever since the July 4 holiday. And that, of course, is Back to school ads.

That begs the big question of why. Why do we remind our kids so early in the summer that school's going to return when they're just getting out?

Late July through August, yes. But not toward the end of June like we've been experiencing for many years now.

The same goes for signage in stores. It's like we can't give these kids a proper break. But if you've ever wondered why this is the case, here's the reason.

The reason for early back to school ads

It all has to do with the rest of the nation and how national chains manage their ads. I used to work in retail myself so I am familiar with this practice.

Because most of the country return their kids to school in August, pushing out back to school advertising at the start of July makes sense. The same can be said for store signage.

And because most retailers operate on a national schedule, our region will also hear and see those ads at the same time. It's as simple as that.

Against the grain

The one thing about our area is that we go against the majority of the nation when it comes to our school year, but that's OK. Despite having to deal with more ads throughout the summer season, our kids don't have to go back until after Labor Day, a time when most of the nation is fully back in the classroom.

