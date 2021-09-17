Are Woodbridge, NJ, schools serving rotten food?

Hundreds of hangry students and parents say the food being served in Woodbridge public schools is just plain rotten.

Over 1,100 have signed a change.org petition calling for the district to hire a new food vendor, after kids reported reported being served green hot dogs, moldy burgers and frozen sandwiches.

Some parents who signed the petition claim the food has made their kids physically ill.

Meals are served by Chartwells12K, which has food service contracts with schools across the U.S. In their website, they promote serving up "happy & healthy" "You want the very best for your students," their website tells schools, "We're here to help with nutritious, kid-approved food, and innovative programs."

The food at this school makes roadkill seem appetizing, I'd love to see staff eat this sh*t everyday and say with a straight face that it's good and they'd be okay with their own children eating it. - Andre Nesbit/Change.org petition signer

Neither the school district or Woodbridge town officials have responded to the petition, although a petition signer says he was contacted by the school an asked to email them his concerns.

A spokesperson for Chartwells12K did give a statement to News 12 New Jersey, saying they were investigating the matter, and "recognize there have been a few instances where we didn't meet the expectations of all of our students and families."

Chartwells12K has been targeted by unhappy students before. In Connecticut, students at one school organized a boycott claiming the food being served contained mold, human hair, dangerously undercooked meats and insects.



