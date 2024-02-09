Cops: NJ man steals good Samaritan’s SUV

🚨Nadeem Cassiem was in a fender bender on Route 95 in Delaware

🚨A good Samaritan stopped to check on the drivers

🚨Cassiem took off in the passerby's SUV, police said

A New Jersey man involved in a crash on Route 95 in Delaware stole the SUV of a good Samaritan who stopped to offer assistance on Wednesday.

Delaware State Police said Nadeem Cassiem, 54, from the Keasbey section of Woodbridge, rear-ended a Dodge Ram pickup truck around 7:10 a.m. near Route 273 in Christiana while behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV 4.

When a passerby stopped to make sure the drivers were OK, Cassiem got into his Mercury Mountaineer and drove off, police said.

Cassiem was found about 30 miles to the south in Perrysville, Maryland, a short time later. He was taken into custody without incident and is awaiting extradition.

Once back in Delaware, he will be charged with one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple traffic violations.

