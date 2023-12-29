Cranford, NJ cop injured in shooting during Parkway chase, reports say
🚨A chase ensued when a van refused to stop for Cranford police
🚨The van crashed and shots were fired at a police officer, according to reports
🚨The Attorney General's office is investigating the crash
A Cranford police officer was shot during a chase on the Garden State Parkway late Thursday night, according to several reports.
The chase ended with a crash at Exit 131 (Wood Avenue) in Woodbridge with shots hitting the officer in the arm, according to RLS Metro Breaking News. Another individual was struck by gunfire, according to the report.
Unnamed officials told ABC 7 Eyewitness News an officer was trying to pull over a van when a chase ensued.
The van crashed and shots were fired from the van at the officer.
Attorney General's office leading the investigation
Cranford police and State Police referred questions to the Attorney General's Office. Per state law, the office investigates deaths resulting from encounters with a law enforcement officer acting in their official capacity.
Officials told RLS the officer was taken to University Hospital in Newark..
The right lane and shoulder of the Parkway and the exit ramp were closed for an investigation during the morning commute creating a multi-mile delay. The road was reopened around 8:15 a.m.
