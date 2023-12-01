🔴 NJ woman killed in home

🔴 Ex-boyfriend arrested

🔴 NJ man charged with murder

WOODBRIDGE — After a 39-year-old township woman was found dead, police charged her ex-boyfriend with murder.

On Wednesday just before 5 p.m., Woodbridge police carried out a wellness check at a house in the Fords section and found April Duncza, who had suffered “serious head trauma.”

April Duncza found killed in Fords, NJ ( April Duncza Facebook page) April Duncza ( April Duncza Facebook page) loading...

She was pronounced dead at the residence on Paul Street.

Investigators quickly found that it was not a random act of violence and that 46-year-old Kevin Bacon, of Keansburg, had a previous relationship with Duncza, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Kevin Bacon, of Keansburg, is charged with murder (April Duncza Facebook page) Kevin Bacon, of Keansburg, is charged with murder (April Duncza Facebook page) loading...

On her Facebook page in July, Duncza posted a video with a birthday message for Bacon. The video included nods to the actor he shares a name with.

Fords, Keansburg (Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Bacon was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors did not say whether they knew a motive for the killing. They also did not explain why they suspected Bacon.

He was being held at Middlesex County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

April Duncza ( April Duncza Facebook page) April Duncza ( April Duncza Facebook page) loading...

Duncza was being mourned on social media Friday, remembered as a loving friend.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area where Duncza was found was asked to call Detective Eric Manresa of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700 or Detective Javier Morillo the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-8843.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in New Jersey 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker