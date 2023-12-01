NJ man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend
🔴 NJ woman killed in home
🔴 Ex-boyfriend arrested
🔴 NJ man charged with murder
WOODBRIDGE — After a 39-year-old township woman was found dead, police charged her ex-boyfriend with murder.
On Wednesday just before 5 p.m., Woodbridge police carried out a wellness check at a house in the Fords section and found April Duncza, who had suffered “serious head trauma.”
She was pronounced dead at the residence on Paul Street.
Investigators quickly found that it was not a random act of violence and that 46-year-old Kevin Bacon, of Keansburg, had a previous relationship with Duncza, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
On her Facebook page in July, Duncza posted a video with a birthday message for Bacon. The video included nods to the actor he shares a name with.
Bacon was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors did not say whether they knew a motive for the killing. They also did not explain why they suspected Bacon.
He was being held at Middlesex County Jail, pending a detention hearing.
Duncza was being mourned on social media Friday, remembered as a loving friend.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area where Duncza was found was asked to call Detective Eric Manresa of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700 or Detective Javier Morillo the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-745-8843.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Most common jobs 150 years ago in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms?
Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh