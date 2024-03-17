Family mourns baby boy killed in terrible NJ pit bull attack

🔴 3-month-old baby killed by family pit bull

🔴 Funeral held Friday

🔴 GoFundMe looks to cover funeral costs

WOODBRIDGE — A Middlesex County mother and father have said their final goodbyes to their infant son after he was attacked by the family pit bull.

Daymon Balbuena was born on Dec. 7, 2023. A funeral service for the baby boy was held on Friday at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home in Colonia, according to his obituary.

Balbuena was only 93 days old when he was killed on Saturday, March 9. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said he was mauled by the family pit bull in their home in the Avenel section of Woodbridge.

"The love he brought to his family during his short life will never be forgotten," said Balbuena's obituary.

Mother Sierra (Kelley) Balbuena was also seriously injured by the dog attack. She and the infant's father Henry Balbuena were both taken to the hospital for medical treatment and released.

The pit bull has been euthanized, authorities said.

A GoFundMe to cover the funeral expenses for their son was posted days after the attack by Kayla Gil, who also lives in the Avenel section of Woodbridge.

"We can not imagine the pain this family has had to endure the past couple of days and the pain they will carry as they cope with the loss of their beautiful baby boy Daymon," the fundraiser said.

It had raised $18,585 as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning, just short of its $20,000 goal.

