These were voted the best — and worst — qualities of New Jersey

New Jersey is a very unique state. That’s what makes it so intriguing to outsiders and what makes us insiders want to stay where we grew up. It has so many great qualities, but can also show its bad side as well.

Reader’s Digest listed the best and worst qualities of each state in the country and New Jersey’s is extremely accurate, you’ll agree.

I found this article so interesting that I had to dive into what was considered the best and worst part of our neighboring states:

New York

Best: Bagels

Worst: Food safety

It’s the battle of the bagels in New York and New Jersey, but it’s not a secret that a good bagel can come from NY too. However, they had the most cases of food poisoning last year so there’s that.

Pennsylvania

Best: Hunting

Worst: Gas taxes

PA has the most licensed hunters per capita but is also spending a ton of money on gas.

Delaware

Best: Small-town atmosphere

Worst: Partying

Although there’s not much of a bar scene, the vibe in DE is “everybody knows everybody” but in a good way.

Connecticut

Best: Making money

Worst: Public roads

CT has the highest per-person average income of $50,392, but that money isn’t being used to clean up the roads as over half of the state’s roads are in poor condition.

And now for New Jersey.

I’m sure you have been sitting and thinking about this, and I hope you didn’t overthink it.

Reader’s Digest voted the best quality of New Jersey are the diners.

We’re known as the “Diner Capital of the World” and for a reason.

One of the defining features of New Jersey diners is the vast and diverse menu options. From classic American breakfasts to hearty Italian dinners, diners offer a little bit of everything. Whether you're craving pancakes at midnight or a Reuben sandwich for lunch, diners are ready to satisfy your culinary desires 24/7.

Beyond the food, the warm and inviting atmosphere is a key reason why diners hold a special place in the hearts of New Jerseyans. The diner experience is about more than just a meal; it's about gathering with friends and family, enjoying comfort food, and feeling a sense of community.

Now for the worst quality of New Jersey: property taxes. Are you really shocked?

According to Reader’s Digest, we have the steepest property taxes in the country.

We consistently rank among the states with the highest property taxes in the nation, presenting a significant challenge for both homeowners and policymakers.

It’s a big reason why many are moving out of the Garden State as soon as they can.

But if you can get over the high prices to own a home, New Jersey really isn’t a bad place to live.

Here are only some reasons why...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.