Waffle House locations for those in NJ, plus more 24/7 diners

If you've ever traveled along I-95 from New Jersey going south, you've no doubt seen the brightly lit yellow and black letters jetting into the sky. In fact, you've no doubt seen them if you've ever traveled throughout the country.

Waffle House has so many locations that it's hard not to miss them. Over 1,900 nationwide to be exact.

And with such popularity, most in New Jersey would probably love to sit down and have a nice breakfast in one of their many restaurants. Or any meal for that matter.

But have you ever stopped to wonder how many Waffle Houses there are in each state, or which state has the most locations overall? Some of the larger numbers might surprise you.

Also, what if you're not traveling but would like to grab a bite to eat in one of their many restaurants? The good news for New Jerseyans is that some Waffle House locations are surprisingly close by.

Here's a look at how many Waffle Houses are in each state from least to most, followed by locations that are within driving distance for those in New Jersey.

What about New Jersey?

For those living in New Jersey who are craving to have a meal at a Waffle House, there's good news and bad news. First, the bad news.

As of now, we still don't have a Waffle House location actually located within New Jersey's borders. That's despite us being the diner capital of the world, which makes this kind of surprising.

But the good news is that we don't have far to travel to dine at a Waffle House. Here are the closest locations within a reasonable driving distance from New Jersey.

Nearby locations in Pennsylvania

Allentown - 1783 Airport Rd, Allentown, PA, 18109.

This location is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is located off of U.S. Highway 22 approximately 15 to 25 miles west of the New Jersey border. Click here to check out directions for the Allentown location.

Bethlehem - 2101 Cherry Lane, Bethlehem, PA, 18015.

This location is also open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is also located off Interstate 78 but a bit closer to the New Jersey border off of I-78. Click here to check out directions for the Bethlehem location.

Nearby locations in Delaware

Newark (Pronounced New-Ark) - 1450 Pulaski Hwy, Newark, DE, 19702.

Like in PA, this location is also open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is off of U.S. Highway 40, not far from I-95 and the Delaware Memorial Bridge crossing into New Jersey. Click here to check out directions for the Newark, DE, location.

And speaking of 24/7, did you know New Jersey still has diners that are open 24/7? Although not Waffle House locations, these are the places where you can still grab a bite to eat at any point throughout the day.

