Best diners in Central, South Jersey picked by NJ 101.5 listeners

Diners are a part of our New Jersey culture for sure. As we are still struggling with the upside-down numbers with so many people leaving the Garden State, it's important to remind people why you'll miss it if you go!

It's one thing to talk about the high cost of living and taxation and the fact that both parties have let us down over the decades. That said, I've had so many friends move out, especially to Florida, that I know we need to act quickly.

While I'm building a movement of like-minded people who have the ability and desire to fix the state, let's celebrate the things worth fighting for. One recurring theme I hear from New Jersey ex-pats is that they miss the food. Bagels, pizza, non-chain Italian restaurants, and diners.

Yesterday I brought up the conversation about the best diners in Jersey and listed several from our listeners in North Jersey. Here's the rest of the list of great diners in Central and South Jersey:

Vincentown Diner in Southampton Township

Lakeside Diner in Forked River

Franklin Park Diner in Franklin Park

PJ's Pancake House in Robbinsville

Shut Up and Eat in Toms River

The Buttered Biscuit in Bradley Beach

Ponzio's Diner-Bakery-Bar in Cherry Hill

Three Guys From Italy in Kenilworth

Don't forget to check out these diners that are open 24/7 for those late-night cravings:

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.