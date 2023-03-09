What’s the ‘Spadea Special’ at the Marlboro Diner?

On Monday, March 13, I'll be at the Marlboro Diner at 5:30 p.m. I'm excited to go back and see my friends who run this incredibly successful family business.

My friend Kara who owns and runs the diner has graciously offered to create a "Spadea Special." I thought that the best thing to do is open that up to our largest-in-the-state audience to get some ideas.

Should it be a dinner entree? A sandwich? A dessert? When I think of New Jersey diners, I think of eggs and meatloaf. I love meatloaf and I also love a good pot roast.

When we make meatloaf at home, it's a combination of beef, pork, and veal. After enjoying it hot out of the oven, I eagerly anticipate the leftovers.

Meatloaf with brown sauce on mashed potato Azurita loading...

My go-to leftover is to slice the meatloaf and fry it in butter, melt cheese on top and you've got the making of a great sandwich.

Since I am a believer in a heavy protein diet, animal protein and fat, I think the "Spadea Special" could easily be a slice of meatloaf with a fried egg and cheese.

So instead of the traditional jersey pork roll egg and cheese, why not "meatloaf egg and cheese"? It could be eaten in a wrap, on a bagel, hard roll, or without the bread.

Your thoughts? Check out the menu at the Marlboro Diner and let me know your thoughts on the Spadea Special!

