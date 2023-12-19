For all the ones who dreamed of buying Bruce Springsteen a beer by running into him at a New Jersey bar, would you buy him a cheeseburger instead?

After years of Bruce sightings and rumors of how he might be popping on stage unannounced at Stone Pony or this place or that, we may finally have a sure thing. Maybe.

If you want a chance run-in with New Jersey’s rock star may I recommend a certain unassuming diner in his old neighborhood. He’s been showing up at Roberto’s Freehold Grill an awful lot lately, and it just happened again.

He was there last year. He was there last month. And he was there last Friday.

This appeared on the diner’s Facebook page and man, they really need to immediately make this their Christmas card and send it out everywhere.

Roberto’s is right in Bruce’s old neighborhood. It’s a short walk to all the houses where Springsteen grew up.

Roberto’s Freehold Grill was formerly known as Tony’s Freehold Grill and it seems like it’s becoming Springsteen’s second home. Every time he shows up he’s been gracious enough to pose for pictures and sign autographs.

Now maybe it’s not the same as running into him at the bar at the Stone Pony, but if you want to see him it might just happen here.

Roberto’s is at 59 E. Main St. in Freehold. It’s a breakfast and lunch joint so keep earlier hours in mind.

He may be there from time to time between now and March, but then he’s back on tour.

