Teen on bike killed in South River, NJ hit and run: Police search for work van
🔹 NJ teen on bike killed in hit and run
🔹 The 14-year-old boy died Friday afternoon
🔹 White work van being sought in deadly crash
SOUTH RIVER — Authorities were searching for a work van after a hit and run left a 14-year-old boy on a bicycle dead on Friday.
Around 4:21 p.m., South River police responded to Whitehead Avenue near Russel Avenue, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Law enforcement was searching for the vehicle, said to be white in color, reportedly involved in the crash.
Anyone with potential information was asked to call Detective Kenneth Nale of South River Police Department at 732-254-9002, extension 123 or Sgt. Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in
Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled.
Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey
A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.
Top 20 lowest property tax towns in NJ in 2022
In descending order, these 20 towns had the lowest average property tax bills in 2022.
How much your school district gets under Murphy's proposed 2024 budget
Gov. Phil Murphy's porposed 2024 budget includes $1 billion in new spending for school funding including pre-K funding, pension and benefits, and an additional $832 million in K-12 aid, which is listed below by county and district.