🔹 NJ teen on bike killed in hit and run

🔹 The 14-year-old boy died Friday afternoon

🔹 White work van being sought in deadly crash

SOUTH RIVER — Authorities were searching for a work van after a hit and run left a 14-year-old boy on a bicycle dead on Friday.

Around 4:21 p.m., South River police responded to Whitehead Avenue near Russel Avenue, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

South River hit and run boy teen killed (Google Maps) South River (Google Maps) loading...

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Law enforcement was searching for the vehicle, said to be white in color, reportedly involved in the crash.

South River, NJ (U.S. Census) loading...

Anyone with potential information was asked to call Detective Kenneth Nale of South River Police Department at 732-254-9002, extension 123 or Sgt. Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

