Atlantic County animal shelter drops adoption fees this month
🐶 The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is lowering adoption fees to $25 this month for all dogs and cats
🐱 Adoption fees are typically $110 for dogs and $85 for cats
🐶 All adopted pets will come with mandatory sterilizations, vaccinations, microchips, and more
PLEASANTVILLE — The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is lowering its adoption fees during the month of February.
According to the American Heart Association, pets can help you reduce stress, boost mood, get more exercise, and lower blood pressure, and cholesterol.
So, to celebrate American Heart Month, the shelter, located at 240 Old Turnpike Road in Pleasantville, is reducing all adoption fees for dogs and cats to $25 beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Monday, Feb. 20.
Normal adoption fees are $110 for dogs and $85 for cats.
All pets adopted include mandatory sterilization, age-appropriate vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip, and a free veterinary consultation.
Adopted dogs will also receive free obedience classes.
The shelter is open to the public by appointment seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The following are also available for an additional fee:
Home Again Microchip: $30
I.D. Tag: $6
OMG! Cutest pets in New Jersey!
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.