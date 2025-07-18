Atlantic City mourns young police officer’s sudden death at 30
🚨Police Chief Officer Warren Young died suddenly
🚨His death is considered 'natural'
🚨Young has been with Atlantic City police since 2019
ATLANTIC CITY — A South Jersey police department is mourning the sudden death of one of its officers.
Atlantic City police officer Warren Young died suddenly Wednesday night at the age of 30, according to police chief James Sarkos. BreakingAC.com reports he died at a home in Egg Harbor Township and his death was “natural.”
"We are heartbroken by the loss of Officer Warren Young and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," Sarkos said in a statement.
Past trouble
Young has been with the Atlantic City police since 2019.
Five New Jersey police officers died in the line of duty in 2024. Newark police officer Joseph Azcona is the only officer in 2025 who died in the line of duty. He was shot by a 14-year-old before he could get out of his police vehicle during a weapons investigation.
Young was charged in December with a series of domestic abuse incidents that took place in 2024. According to police, Young pointed a firearm at his wife. In another incident, Young is accused of having a pair of scissors during an argument. Police said in another incident, Young assaulted his wife.
