ATLANTIC CITY — A police officer has been accused of a series of domestic abuse incidents that took place on several days during the year.

According to police, Warren Young, 29, pointed a firearm at his wife. In another incident, Young is accused of having a pair of scissors during an argument. Police said in another incident, Young assaulted his wife.

The Brigantine resident was taken into custody after the department's Internal Affairs Section began an investigation when it became aware of the incidents on Wednesday.

Held on several charges

Young is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, harassment, and simple assault. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Young is currently suspended without pay. The department said Young has been with the force since 2019.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the incidents to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766.

