Atlantic City mom poured hot sauce on little girl’s genitals, cops say

ATLANTIC CITY — A mother was charged with putting hot sauce on her 6-year-old daughter’s genitals after physically assaulting her on the ride home from a meeting with the girl's teacher, according to an affidavit obtained by BreakingAC.com.

The day after the parent-teacher meeting, the girl told her teacher that her mother punched her in the nose and thigh in the car, according to the affidavit.

When they got home after the meeting, the girl was told to undress and an angry Aminata Toure, 41, poured Pepe's hot sauce on her, according to the affidavit.

A Division of Child Protection & Permanency case worker was notified and took the girl to a hospital for treatment, according to Atlantic City police.

An investigation by police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office led to charges in March against Toure of sexual assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.

Toure was arrested by Egg Harbor Township police on April 21.

