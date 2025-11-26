🏨 Two NY residents are found dead inside an Atlantic City hotel room at the Borgata.

⚠️ Autopsies say the woman died of a broken neck and the man of self-inflicted stab wounds.

🚔 Prosecutors say investigators are keeping an open mind as the case is active.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police have been investigating a pair of violent deaths after two bodies were recovered in a hotel room in Atlantic City.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., Atlantic City police responded to the Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa.

They found two New Yorkers — a 36-year-old woman from Staten Island and a 68-year-old Brooklyn man, both dead.

Autopsy shows woman died of broken neck, man of self-inflicted wounds

An autopsy revealed the woman, identified as Baoyi Bowie Zheng, died from a broken neck, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office.

The man, identified as Wei Guo Liang, died of self-inflicted stab wounds, also confirmed by an autopsy.

The investigation involves the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit as well as Atlantic City police.

When asked by New Jersey 101.5 about the deaths being investigated as a potential murder-suicide, the prosecutor’s office said, “Until an investigation is complete, our office always keeps an open mind and follows the evidence in trying to determine the manner of death.”

Atlantic City skyline, Atlantic City PD shield Atlantic City skyline (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media), Atlantic City PD shield (ACPD) loading...

Previous Atlantic City hotel killing recalled as investigation unfolds

Last year, a former MMA fighter was sentenced for an unrelated killing inside an Atlantic City hotel room at a different casino resort.

Andrew Osborne, of Philadelphia, received 25 years in state prison, after previously pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

In September 2022, the body of Brian Wilkinson, of Egg Harbor Township, was found in a hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort.

Osborne confessed that he had stabbed Wilkinson to death. The former mixed martial arts fighter then fled the city.

