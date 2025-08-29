The Asbury Park boardwalk will be shoulder to shoulder with the walking dead.

Zombies will be invading the shores of Asbury Park on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

After years of witnessing this scary fun event, it is really a wonderful way to spend a Saturday in October. If your kids are not frightened too easily, this event is for them. It is a great pre-Halloween event where participants make a significant effort and take pride in creating their scary garb. The makeup is spot on, and the attention to detail is impressive.

This is the 17th year that hundreds dress up in scary costumes that highlight death and the rise of Zombies to take the walk down one of New Jersey’s famous boardwalks.

Zombies Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images loading...

The Zombie Walk is free and open to all ages. Families are encouraged to participate.

The walk commences at the Convention Center, down the boardwalk, and into the streets of Asbury Park, all in an orderly fashion.

Did you need help with makeup? No problem, Zombie makeup artists will have the makeup tent set up starting at 11:00am in the morning of the walk.

Zombies Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images loading...

I get to broadcast my show on New Jersey 101.5 from the Asbury Park boardwalk. I will be there from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, October 4th, 2025, for all the festivities.

The walk will take place in rain or shine. In the case of severe weather, the organizers of the walk will follow state and local guidelines.

Rip some clothes, throw on some scary makeup, and join us for the 17th annual Zombie Walk in Asbury Park. Look forward to seeing you there. I am afraid!