ASBURY PARK — When police officers responded to a report of shots fired on a city block Sunday evening, it began a chain of events that ended with a car crash, a fatality, and at least one arrest so far.

The state Office of the Attorney General is now involved in the case due to the death occurring during an encounter with law enforcement, and in a release Tuesday said the origin of the police response was a felony investigation during which gunshots were fired in Asbury Park.

A concurrent release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said units reported to Atkins Avenue in the 7 p.m. hour on Sunday, saw a vehicle leaving the area, and attempted to stop it.

Get our free mobile app

The prosecutor's office said the vehicle crashed less than a mile away, into a tree according to the OAG, in neighboring Neptune Township. Two of its four occupants subsequently tried to flee on foot.

The other two occupants were seriously injured, according to the prosecutor's office, with one having since been pronounced dead and the other remaining in critical condition at a local hospital. The name of the decedent has not been released.

Monmouth County prosecutors said the two vehicle occupants who fled were quickly located, identifying them as a 15-year-old male and 33-year-old Justin Mayes-Wiggs of Neptune Township.

Mayes-Wiggs was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not to possess weapons, a disorderly persons offense for obstruction of justice, and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending an initial court appearance.

The 15-year-old's involvement is still under investigation. He was also transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Two handguns were recovered after the vehicle crashed, authorities said.

While the OAG is investigating the vehicular pursuit, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office asked anyone with information about the initial shooting or the recovery of the guns to contact Detective Christopher Guy, 800-533-7443, or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Dillon Gourley, 732-774-1300.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!