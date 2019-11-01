Asbury Park documentary available to watch now on digital

If you missed your chance to see Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock n' Roll at this year's Asbury Park Music and Film Festival you can now rent or buy it digitally.

It was announced today that the critically-acclaimed documentary is now available on digital platforms including Apple TV and Amazon.

Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock n’ Roll returns native sons Bruce Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt, Southside Johnny, and David Sancious to the legendary Upstage, the psychedelic after hours club where they got their start, featuring never before seen interviews and performances.

The documentary tells the story of Asbury Park's long troubled past, but more importantly how the music scene of the time united the divided community.

It's really such a great film and I'm not just saying that because I had the honor of narrating it. Rolling Stone said it's a must see, along with great reviews from Backstreet Magazine.

Watch it tonight on iTunes or Amazon Prime Video.

The film is produced in association with Jersey Mike’s, which allows all profits worldwide to be dedicated to supporting and creating music education programs for wide distribution.

Director Tom Jones on my show talking about the film: