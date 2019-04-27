We were so excited to be part of the big weekend again at the 5th annual Asbury Park Music and Film Festival! Tune in this weekend as Big Joe broadcasts live from Convention Hall starting at 10:00 am each morning.

Tom Bernard (Sony Pictures Classics) and Tom Donovan (Gannett, USA Today) stopped by the show Saturday to talk about all the great events going on this weekend at the film festival. Tom Bernard talked about the David Crosby documentary which screens Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. Tom Donovan highlighted how this big event is all for a good cause and how it helps young musicians in the area.

Photos from this year's Music and Film Festival:

2019 Asbury Park Music and Film Festival

You never know who will stop by the big show to sit down and talk with Big Joe. We'll have all the video from those interviews here, along with all the photos from the weekend as it unfolds so check back soon.

This year it's even more special with Big Joe being a part of one of the films that's set to premiere this weekend. That's right our very own Big Joe Henry narrated the film Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock n' Roll. Director Tom Jones will stop by to talk about the film and its world premiere Sunday at the Paramount Theatre.

