NJ mom criminally charged after 2-year-old boy’s overdose death

🚨 2-year-old boy died in January after ingesting drugs

🚨 Police found heroin and fentanyl had been left in the child’s reach

🚨 NJ mother now faces upgraded charge in toddler son’s OD death

ASBURY PARK — A 26-year-old woman whose toddler died from a drug overdose earlier this year has been indicted on charges of aggravated manslaughter.

Quanique Smith, of Asbury Park, was first arrested after the 2-year-old boy’s death on Jan. 5.

Shortly after 1 a.m. that morning, Asbury Park police responded to an apartment on the 100 block of Langford Street on a report of an unresponsive child.

The young boy was rushed to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m.

Asb(Google Maps, US Census, Townsquare Media)ury Park, NJ (Google Maps, US Census, Townsquare Media) loading...

Upgraded charge added against Asbury Park mother in son’s OD death

Investigators found that heroin and fentanyl belonging to the mother had been left in the family’s home, within reach of the 2-year-old and his 5-year-old sibling.

Smith has now been indicted on charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and third-degree hindering apprehension.

In the month of January, there were 229 suspected drug-related deaths statewide, according to the state Attorney General's Office — 10 of them in Monmouth County.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact MCPO Detective Stephen Cavendish at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Detective Anthony Houlis at 732-502-4582.

If convicted of aggravated manslaughter, Smith could face up to 30 years in prison, 85% of which she would have to serve before the possibility of parole.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

