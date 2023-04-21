As the growing season begins in NJ, water levels are dropping

💧 Last year was dry in NJ and we may be in for a repeat

Reservoir levels across New Jersey are close to where they should be this time of year, but there is growing concern that could soon change for the worse.

New Jersey state climatologist Dave Robinson said as the growing season gets underway in the Garden State, water supplies should be edging higher, not dropping, which is what is taking place.

“It’s not only the quantity of the water in the reservoirs you look at, you look at the direction in which the water levels are moving, and that’s not good,” he said.

We are abnormally dry

He said the latest drought monitor report finds we are abnormally dry.

“In the southern third of the state, and in the northern third, this week for the first time in quite a few months the drought monitor’s considering it in the early stages of drought.”

He said looking forward we really need some substantial rain because over the past month “we’re only running 25 to 50% of normal rainfall."

Robinson said well levels in many parts of Jersey are also below average, particularly in the southern part of the state, which is concerning.

He stressed overall conditions are not bad right now but “we’re not in the best of positions as we get into mid and late spring."

Water demand will soon rise

He added people will soon begin watering lawns and farmers may have to start irrigating their crops, so “we’re going to have to keep a very watchful eye on things in the weeks ahead.”

Late last summer, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection declared a drought watch that remained in effect until the end of the year because conditions for much of 2022 were dry.

