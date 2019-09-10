Artie Lange is home

He's back and looking better than he has in a long while! Artie Lange tweets he's 7 months and 14 days sober, has lots of stories to tell and is taking it one day at a time.

Lange has been through a lot in the past year. He came on my show back in November to announce to the world that he was going into rehab, he's had a few court appearances, and was found pumping gas where he said he was doing well and losing weight, while being 111 days sober at the time.

After all he's been through, here's hoping this is the one that takes. If there's ever a person that New Jersey roots for, it's Artie Lange. He's a great stand up comic and an even greater stand up guy. Welcome back Artie!

