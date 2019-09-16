Artie Lange back on the comedy stage

When Artie Lange got out of rehab last Tuesday, he said he would be announcing dates. Last Friday, the comedian again took to Twitter to say he feels great, gave a clean urine test, loves his fans, saying, "You are the best!" and will be back doing comedy in upstate New York. Starting the first weekend in October, followed by Governor's in Long Island Oct 11-12, then Bridgeport Connecticut Oct 18-19, and Providence Rhode Island Nov 15-16.

Artie's first Jersey appearance as of this writing will be January 10 at the Count Basie Theater. Anyone who's ever seen Artie perform, or heard him on the radio, knows there's no greater story teller. After what Lange's been through the last few years, he's got plenty of stories to tell. Here's hoping this story has a happy ending. We're pulling for you brother!

More from New Jersey 101.5: