Arrest made after dead man found at Mount Laurel, NJ hotel

🔵 A person was found dead at a Mount Laurel hotel on Thursday

🔵 Authorities say a person of interest is in custody

🔵 An update with more information is expected on Friday

MOUNT LAUREL — A person is in custody after a man's body was found Thursday at a hotel on Route 73.

Mount Laurel police were called to the Rodeway Inn shortly before 10 a.m., according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw. Cops found the body of a man outside of a hotel room near a stairwell.

Bradshaw said that a "person of interest" had been taken into custody.

Rodeway Inn in Mount Laurel off Route 73 (Google Maps) Rodeway Inn in Mount Laurel off Route 73 (Google Maps) loading...

However, authorities did not release the names of the dead man and the person of interest. More information from the prosecutor's office is expected on Friday.

The county medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine how the man died.

A joint investigation involving the BCPO and Mount Laurel police is ongoing. Other law enforcement agencies including the Camden County police, Cherry Hill police, and Evesham police are assisting.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

