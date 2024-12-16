Are answers coming? NJ gets new tools for drone mystery

⚫ NJ has new tools to help with the drone mystery

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy is urging residents to be patient as officials look for answers related to the mysterious drone flights that have been reported above New Jersey on nearly a nightly basis.

"I think the anxiety is legitimate," Murphy told reporters at the Statehouse on Monday. "But I do think there is a huge mismatch between the noise and the reality."

According to Murphy, the Garden State is now in possession of three proprietary systems — courtesy of the federal government — that should help experts detect and track unmanned aircraft. New Jersey received the tools over the weekend.

Murphy suggested that the sophisticated equipment actually has the ability to disable drones, but noted that that's not allowed in the United States.

Drone over Ocean County (Ocean County Sheriff's Office)

Murphy, who's been pleading for help from the feds, said work has been going on behind the scenes "24-7" to determine the source(s) of the drones. He was "out in the field" Sunday night to see officials in action.

According to Murphy, the high-tech equipment hints at "little to no" suspicious activity right now. But the equipment can't give any details on the drones that dotted the New Jersey sky prior to receiving the equipment.

Looking ahead

"I think we need to give this more time," Murphy said.

Likely referencing statements by President-elect Donald Trump and other suspicious officials, Murphy said he does not suspect that any agency is hiding the truth about the drones. On Monday, Trump said he was cancelling his trip to Bedminster due to drone concerns.

NJ man accused of criminal mischief in drone case

No matter what answers, if any, are uncovered by officials about the current drone mystery, Murphy said the U.S. needs a better plan as it relates to drones.

"It is extraordinary to me that a nation as great as ours and as powerful as ours has the deficiencies that we now see in living color," Murphy said. "What do we need to do to make our homeland as secure as possible in as responsible of a way as we can?"

Murphy said the current situation is a "wake-up call" for the Garden State and the nation. As of now, the wake-up call is "benign."

