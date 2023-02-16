NJ Applebee’s offers free kids meals after other restaurant banned children
🍽 36 Applebee's in NJ are offering free kids meals from Feb. 19 to Feb. 27
🍽 The promotion is in response to Nettie's in Tinton Falls announcing it will no longer serve kids under 10
🍽 Every free kids' meal must be accompanied by a purchase of an adult entree
After Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on Facebook that starting March 8, they will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant, another popular eatery wants parents to know that kids are allowed at their establishment.
Starting Feb. 19 through Feb. 27, kids under 12 years old will be able to eat free at all 36 Applebee’s locations in New Jersey.
“Applebee’s is all about families and kids so after we saw the Nettie’s article, we were inspired to do something that would remind our customers that KIDS ARE WELCOME at our restaurants. It’s why we’re offering a Kids Eat Free promotion to help families out over the school break,” said Kurt Pahlitzsch, VP of Operations at Doherty, the parent-owned company of Applebee’s.
Every free kids’ meal must be accompanied by a purchase of an adult entrée at Applebee’s owned by Doherty in New Jersey and not in other states.
The February 19-26 offer is valid at the following 36 Applebee’s in New Jersey:
Brick, 52 Brick Plaza
Bridgewater, Bridgewater Promenade, 640 Promenade Blvd
Butler, 1200 Route 23 North
Clark, 1255 Raritan Road, Unit #310
Clifton, Clifton Commons, 375 Route 3 East
Edison, Edison Crossroads, 1045 Route 1 South
Garfield, 186 Passaic Street
Hackensack, 450 Hackensack Ave.
Hackettstown, 225 Mountain Ave.
Hillsborough, 315 Route 206, Unit 300
Howell, 4721 US Hwy 9 North
Jersey City, Hudson Mall, 701 Route 440
Jersey Gardens, Jersey Gardens Mall, 651 Kapkowski Road, Space # 1111
Kearny, 175 Passaic Ave.
Lacey, 404 S. Main Street
Linden, 671 W. Edgar Road
Manahawkin, 205 Route 72 West
Manalapan, Manalapan Epicentre, 55 Route 9 South, Suite 750
Manchester, 1055 Route 70
Middletown, 1183 Route 35
Milltown, 324 Ryders Lane
Mt. Olive, 50 International Drive South, Suite H
Newark, 383 Springfield Ave.
Newton, 6 North Park Drive
North Bergen, 2100 88th Street
Ocean, Seaview Square, 2301 Route 66, H-1
Paramus, #7 Fashion Center Mall, Route 17 North at Ridgewood Ave
Parsippany, 1057 Route 46 East
Phillipsburg, 1323 Route 22
Piscataway, 1282 Centennial Avenue
Rockaway, 435 Route 46 East
Toms River, Ocean County Mall, 1201 Hooper Ave.
Tinton Falls, 14 Park Road
Totowa, 465 Route 46 West
Union, 1721 Morris Ave
Woodbridge, Woodbridge Center Mall, 251 Woodbridge Center Drive
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
