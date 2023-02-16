NJ Applebee’s offers free kids meals after other restaurant banned children

🍽 36 Applebee's in NJ are offering free kids meals from Feb. 19 to Feb. 27

🍽 The promotion is in response to Nettie's in Tinton Falls announcing it will no longer serve kids under 10

🍽 Every free kids' meal must be accompanied by a purchase of an adult entree

After Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on Facebook that starting March 8, they will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant, another popular eatery wants parents to know that kids are allowed at their establishment.

Starting Feb. 19 through Feb. 27, kids under 12 years old will be able to eat free at all 36 Applebee’s locations in New Jersey.

“Applebee’s is all about families and kids so after we saw the Nettie’s article, we were inspired to do something that would remind our customers that KIDS ARE WELCOME at our restaurants. It’s why we’re offering a Kids Eat Free promotion to help families out over the school break,” said Kurt Pahlitzsch, VP of Operations at Doherty, the parent-owned company of Applebee’s.

Every free kids’ meal must be accompanied by a purchase of an adult entrée at Applebee’s owned by Doherty in New Jersey and not in other states.

Applebee's Kids' Meals (Photo Credit: Doherty) Applebee's Kids' Meals (Photo Credit: Doherty) loading...

The February 19-26 offer is valid at the following 36 Applebee’s in New Jersey:

Brick, 52 Brick Plaza

Bridgewater, Bridgewater Promenade, 640 Promenade Blvd

Butler, 1200 Route 23 North

Clark, 1255 Raritan Road, Unit #310

Clifton, Clifton Commons, 375 Route 3 East

Edison, Edison Crossroads, 1045 Route 1 South

Garfield, 186 Passaic Street

Hackensack, 450 Hackensack Ave.

Hackettstown, 225 Mountain Ave.

Hillsborough, 315 Route 206, Unit 300

Howell, 4721 US Hwy 9 North

Jersey City, Hudson Mall, 701 Route 440

Jersey Gardens, Jersey Gardens Mall, 651 Kapkowski Road, Space # 1111

Kearny, 175 Passaic Ave.

Lacey, 404 S. Main Street

Linden, 671 W. Edgar Road

Manahawkin, 205 Route 72 West

Manalapan, Manalapan Epicentre, 55 Route 9 South, Suite 750

Manchester, 1055 Route 70

Middletown, 1183 Route 35

Milltown, 324 Ryders Lane

Mt. Olive, 50 International Drive South, Suite H

Newark, 383 Springfield Ave.

Newton, 6 North Park Drive

North Bergen, 2100 88th Street

Ocean, Seaview Square, 2301 Route 66, H-1

Paramus, #7 Fashion Center Mall, Route 17 North at Ridgewood Ave

Parsippany, 1057 Route 46 East

Phillipsburg, 1323 Route 22

Piscataway, 1282 Centennial Avenue

Rockaway, 435 Route 46 East

Toms River, Ocean County Mall, 1201 Hooper Ave.

Tinton Falls, 14 Park Road

Totowa, 465 Route 46 West

Union, 1721 Morris Ave

Woodbridge, Woodbridge Center Mall, 251 Woodbridge Center Drive

Bon Appetit!

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.