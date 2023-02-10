Italian restaurant in Tinton Falls, NJ to stop serving kids under 10

🍝 A popular Italian restaurant in Tinton Falls won't serve children under 10 starting March 8

TINTON FALLS — A popular New Jersey Italian restaurant has decided not to serve children under the age of 10 anymore.

Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on Facebook that starting March 8, they will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant.

“We love kids. We really, truly do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s,” the post read.

According to the post, the restaurant made the decision due to "noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around."

The post goes on to say this "wasn't a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy."

The restaurant acknowledged in the Facebook post that the decision will upset some.

"We know that this is going to make some of you very upset, especially those of you with very well-behaved kids, but we believe this is the right decision for our business moving forward.“

According to Nettie’s website, the restaurant will not be open on Valentine’s Day. It will also be closed for winter break from Feb. 20 through March 7.

The no children under 10 dining policy will go into effect upon its return for the spring.

